Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.