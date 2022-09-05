For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Frida…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo fo…
This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorro…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high tempera…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…