Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.