Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

