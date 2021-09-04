Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24%…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a wa…
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wedn…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it …