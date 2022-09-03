For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
