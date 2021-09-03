Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
