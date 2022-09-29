For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
