This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
