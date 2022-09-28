 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

