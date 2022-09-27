Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo ar…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degre…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…