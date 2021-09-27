Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
