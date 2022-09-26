 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

