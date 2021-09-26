For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
