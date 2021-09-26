 Skip to main content
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

