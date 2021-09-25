This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
