Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
