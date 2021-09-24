This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It l…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are p…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tem…