Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

