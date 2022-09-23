 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News