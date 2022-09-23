This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and varia…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo ar…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Satu…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a…