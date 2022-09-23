Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.