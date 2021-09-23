 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

