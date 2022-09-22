 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

