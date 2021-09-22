 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News