 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News