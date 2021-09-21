For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
