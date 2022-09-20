Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low around 65F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
