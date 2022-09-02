Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.