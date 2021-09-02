This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
