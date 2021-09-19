Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
