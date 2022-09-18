For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
