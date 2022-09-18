Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.