Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.