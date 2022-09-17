This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
