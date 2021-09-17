This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
