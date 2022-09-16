Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wedn…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We wil…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepare…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll se…