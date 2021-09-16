 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

