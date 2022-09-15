This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
