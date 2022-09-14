This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
