Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
