This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
