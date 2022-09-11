Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.