This evening in Waterloo: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The U…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 de…