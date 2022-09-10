For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
