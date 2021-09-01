This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
