Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph.