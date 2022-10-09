Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.