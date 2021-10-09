 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News