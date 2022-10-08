Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the …
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wat…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chanc…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.