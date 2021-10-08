 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

