For the drive home in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It shou…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wat…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It loo…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chanc…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…