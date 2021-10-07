Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.