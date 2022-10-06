 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

