Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.