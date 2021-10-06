Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
