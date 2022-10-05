Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.